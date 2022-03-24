UNZA ready to host 2022 ZUSA Games

The University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) says UNZA is ready and prepared to host the Zambia University Sports Association (ZUSA) Games scheduled to start tomorrow at the university’s Great East Road Campus.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, UNZASU Sports Minister John Chipwete said all the UNZA teams participating in various sports disciplines are adequately geared for the games.

Chipwete however disclosed that the institution would face challenges providing accommodation for all the visiting teams at the main university campus because of the current accommodation inadequacy being faced there.

“One university will be accommodated at UNZA Great East Road campus while the remaining teams will be at Levy Patrick Mwanawasa Medical University,” he said.

Tractor working on Goma fields at UNZA

Chipwete also disclosed that a committee comprising of 15 staff members and four students was formed to aid in preparations by ensuring the grass at the UNZA sports grounds is mowed and the university’s sports hall is rehabilitated.

He said the university has for the last two weeks been working tirelessly to ensure that other sports facilities at the university are also ready for the games.

“Security measures have also been put in place to ensure the safety of all athletes and supporters,” Chipwete stated.

And UNZA Men’s Football Team Captain, Carlos Kaoma has said his team was ready and would ensure that their performance is topnotch in this year’s tournament.

UNZA workers fixing basketball court

And UNZA Volleyball Team is confident that it will be dominant and come out on top.

Assistant Coach Chikomeni Nyirongo said the team is hopeful to win the tournament at all costs.

“I am confident the team will achieve this feet as our fans are expectant of a gold medal,” Nyirongo said.

He added that the team is stronger than before because they had the chance to train together hence building great team spirit for the games.

“The students are bonding very well, and the zeal of the team is okay,” Nyirongo said.

The ZUSA Varsity Games 2022 will be held from March 23 to March 27, 2022.