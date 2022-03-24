Link to the Department of Media and Communication Studies at the University of Zambia UNZA
UNZA ready to host 2022 ZUSA Games

Elias Mwenda
-
0
UNZA ready to host 2022 ZUSA Games

The University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) says UNZA is ready and prepared to host the Zambia University Sports Association (ZUSA) Games scheduled to start tomorrow at the university’s Great East Road Campus.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, UNZASU Sports Minister John Chipwete said all the UNZA teams participating in various sports disciplines are adequately geared for the games.

Chipwete however disclosed that the institution would face challenges providing accommodation for all the visiting teams at the main university campus because of the current accommodation inadequacy being faced there.

“One university will be accommodated at UNZA Great East Road campus while the remaining teams will be at Levy Patrick Mwanawasa Medical University,” he said.

Tractor working on Goma fields at UNZA

Chipwete also disclosed that a committee comprising of 15 staff members and four students was formed to aid in preparations by ensuring the grass at the UNZA sports grounds is mowed and the university’s sports hall is rehabilitated.

He said the university has for the last two weeks been working tirelessly to ensure that other sports facilities at the university are also ready for the games.

“Security measures have also been put in place to ensure the safety of all athletes and supporters,” Chipwete stated.

And UNZA Men’s Football Team Captain, Carlos Kaoma has said his team was ready and would ensure that their performance is topnotch in this year’s tournament.

UNZA workers fixing basketball court

And UNZA Volleyball Team is confident that it will be dominant and come out on top.

Assistant Coach Chikomeni Nyirongo said the team is hopeful to win the tournament at all costs.

“I am confident the team will achieve this feet as our fans are expectant of a gold medal,” Nyirongo said.

He added that the team is stronger than before because they had the chance to train together hence building great team spirit for the games.

“The students are bonding very well, and the zeal of the team is okay,” Nyirongo said.

The ZUSA Varsity Games 2022 will be held from March 23 to March 27, 2022.

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS FRUSTRATING FREE EDUCATION- KAMOKO

Joy Mulolani
-
0
SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS FRUSTRATING FREE EDUCATION- KAMOKO

Ministry of Education says school administrators should not frustrate free education as guidance for the effective implementation of the policy has already been provided to them by the District Education Office and Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Joel Kamoko said school administrators have allegedly been harrased by members of the community and senior government officials for failure to adhere to the standing regulations on the implementation of free education in both primary and secondary schools.

The head teachers in question who might be seen as being harrased must appreciate the fact that serving public office, we must be able to serve public good.As a ministry, we have provided guidelines to our school managers, and when the public wants to assume the role of not wanting to be exploited, I would not take it that the headmasters are being harrassed,

said Kamoko.

He said the policy of free education is real, hence, the Provincial Education Office and District Education Board Secretaries should swiftly act on school managers going against its implementation.

We are not going to have our own system undermine the very essence of why we have introduced free education. We want the parents and citizens to appreciate that they are being accorded an opportunity to afford, and use their money else where,

said the permanent secretary.

On wednesday, Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika directed Luapula Province Education Officer to discpline Mansa Trades Secondary School Manager, Samuel Nga’ndwe for demanding slashers and reams of paper from pupils, describing the act as disregarding government’s policy of free education.

SOWETO HOSTEL CONNECTED TO WATER SUPPLY

Natasha Mpongosa
-
0
SOWETO HOSTEL CONNECTED TO WATER SUPPLY

University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) says the University has embarked on a project to improve water supply in hostels at UNZA’s Great East road campus.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, UNZASU Minister of  Water and Sanitation Llyod Chanda said that Soweto Hostel block four has already been connected to running water after going four months without water supply.

Water is now running up to the fourth floor in Soweto block four, and we hope this continues even as other students get back on campus,

Chanda said.

 

New water and booster pumps have also been installed and they have increased the pressure for most hostels such as Mwanawas, which now receives water up to the third level.

 

Meanwhile, Chanda disclosed that he is currently  engaging UNZA management  on the weekly collection of sanitary bins in female hostels.

 

I wasn’t informed on time, but I must assure the students that are currently on campus that something will be done as I am engaging management, Chanda said.

 

He said that sanitary bins have not been collected for over a month as management has not paid the company contracted to collect the bins.

GOVT’S DECISION TO ALLOW MINING IN LOWER ZAMBEZI SADDENS ENVIRONMENTALISTS

Joy Mulolani
-
0
GOVT’S DECISION TO ALLOW MINING IN LOWER ZAMBEZI SADDENS ENVIRONMENTALISTS

Former Minister of Lands, Environment and Natural Resources William Harrington has described the decision by government to allow mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park as an environmental disaster.  

In an interview with Lusaka Star, William Harrington said goverment’s decision on the Lower Zambezi is a tragic development which will have an impact on the environment and growth of the tourism sector in the country. 

Whereas mining can have long term social and economic benefits in terms of foreign exchange such as earnings from mineral export and taxes, tourism is forever. No sustainable development can take place in any country if environmental concerns are not taken into consideration,

he said.

It is uncertain to determine whether the promoters of the mining projects will be able to comply with the conditions set up by ZEMA. 

He has since urged Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) to publish the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report on mining in the Lower Zambezi and its Decision Letter in order for citizens to understand government’s decision to allow open pit mining in the game park. 

Meanwhile, Dalitso Mvula, an Environment Education and Management student at the University of Zambia, said mining in the Lower Zambezi will have a huge impact not only on the environment, but on the people and animals in the area.

Yes, money will be made off the mine but the government should consider other effects that will be caused by the open pit mine,

she said.

Dalitso Mvula speaking during a radio programme on Unza Radio.

Mvula, who is also University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) Minister of Academic Affairs,  said the impact  of mining in the Lower Zambezi will not be felt by the leaders making these decisions, but by the youths and the generations to come.

After the mining process is complete and done, the land will not be suitable for people to settle and farm, animals to live and plants to grow there,

she said.

She further added that mining in the Lower zambezi will lead to the loss of animal, plant and aquatic species due to air and land pollution caused by the mines. 

Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu recently told the media  that the project to mine Copper in the Lower zambezi  game park will proceed but under strict adherence to measures set by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency.

FAZ DRAFTS CODE OF CONDUCT TO SANCTION VIOLENT CLUBS

Mwiya Mwiya
-
0
FAZ DRAFTS CODE OF CONDUCT TO SANCTION VIOLENT CLUBS

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has disclosed that it has drafted a code of conduct that will enable its secretariat to immediately sanction clubs and other football  stakeholders engaged in violent conduct during matches.

In an interview with Lusaka star, FAZ Secretary General Adrian Kashala said the association has in the past delayed to sanction erring football stakeholders as that is the responsibility of the FAZ disciplinary committee, which is an independent judicial body operating outside the jurisdiction of the secretariat.

When incidences  of violence happen, we have judicial bodies that look into that, as secretariat does not have power to proceed and met out  sanctions. So we have come up with a code of conduct, which once approved , will give secretariat powers to immediately sanction clubs,

he said.

Kashala also cautioned clubs to ensure that their fans do not engage in violent conduct as it is clubs that suffer the consequences of the fans’ actions.

On saturday, Konkola Blades fans attacked the team bus of Zanaco football club leading to the shattering of its rear windscreen.

Meanwhile, Kashala says FAZ has noted with regret that the continued clash of kits between some teams in the MTN Super league is as a result of unfounded beliefs by clubs that the use of a particular kit will make the team win or lose a match.

We have also realised that clubs want to believe that using a certain jersey colour will make the team win or lose despite knowing the rules involving the use of kits,

he said.

He further added that going forward, FAZ will not condone the clash of  kits between teams as the MTN  Super League is a professional and serious league.

On saturday, a week 21 game between  current MTN Super league log leaders Red Arrows and Green Buffaloes was delayed for 13 minutes after the jersey of the Green Buffaloes goalkeeper clashed with the Red Arrows kit.

This was a similar case two weeks ago when Nkana football club were forced to wear a borrowed green jersey after their away jersey clashed with Red Arrows’ home kit.

HH DONATES THREE BOREHOLES TO UNZA

Chilombo Ching'anda
-
0
HH DONATES THREE BOREHOLES TO UNZA

Minister of Education has disclosed that President Hakainde Hichilema has donated three industrial boreholes to the University of Zambia (UNZA).

Speaking during the announcement of the 2021 Grade 12 examination results, today, Douglas Syakalima further said that President Hichilema has pledged to renovate the hostel block that he occupied when he was at UNZA.

President Hichilema graduated at UNZA with a degree in Economics and Business Administration in 1986 and stayed in Tiyende Pamodzi (TP) block 5, room 11.

They just gave me the quotations recently and I just sent them to State House, so we are preparing for that,

Syakalima said.

Syakalima further said that government ensured that for the first time in 10 years, the monthly grant for the University of Zambia was released before the 25th of December.

Go and ask people, every December they used to be protests over the nonpayment of salaries in the University of Zambia. For 10 years. Last month, we gave them two grants for November and December, and for the first time they celebrated Christmas with a salary. They never used to get that for the past 10 years.

Every month we are on schedule since President Hakainde took over office, they(UNZA) have been paid every month. Have you ever heard the University of Zambia complain over salaries? It has finished,

he said

The minister added that the timely release of monthly grants has been applauded by management in public universities as it was not the case under the previous government.

Just a  day before yesterday, Copperbelt University acting Vice-Chancellor was  telling me that they are shocked at the way we have maintained these universities as they received their grants earlier than they have been receiving the grants,

he said.

Syakalima  has since urged UNZA to be patient as his ministry will ensure that legacy challenges that the University has grappled with for many years are resolved.

DEBT WILL BE AN ISSUE IF UNZA MANAGEMENT FAILS TO EXHIBIT COMPETENCE-KAMOKO

Chilombo Ching'anda
-
0
DEBT WILL BE AN ISSUE IF UNZA MANAGEMENT FAILS TO EXHIBIT COMPETENCE-KAMOKO

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Joel Kamoko says debt management at the University of Zambia (UNZA) will  continue to be an issue if the University management fails to exhibit competence in the way it runs the institution.  

Speaking on Prime TV’s Matters Arising programme, Tuesday,  Kamoko said that as a product of UNZA, he would like to see the University well managed in order for it to properly handle issues affecting students, lecturers and workers. 

We need to agree that if an institution is not well managed and the managers themselves do not exhibit competence, debt management becomes an issue. What we are saying is that, basically, if we do not manage our debt, we should close our universities. Is that what we want?

I am a product of that institution(UNZA). I would want to see it thrive, I would like to see it properly managed.

he said.

Kamoko said UNZA should have employees that appreciate their work as they are getting public resources, unlike them blackmailing each other when they want government to superintend over their challenges.

Right now, we need to have a council in place at the University of Zambia. The Council will then interface with the workforce, but those are issues that the president has issued directives and they shall be done to the latter,

he said.

Some of the people screaming blue murder have recently met the president, met the minister and met the PSs, so we believe that if it is goodwill, let us work together. Zambia is bigger than all of us and the University must be our pride because we are products of that university.

The permanent secretary pleaded with lecturers and students at UNZA not to bring Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima into unnecessary disrepute as the minister means well for the institution.

We promise to serve it (UNZA) well, and we plead with our lecturers and students to believe that, that man  who worked with them many years, and is their minister now, means well and should not be brought into unnecessary disrepute,

he said.

Kamoko added that as per guidance from President Hakainde Hichilema,  the Ministry of Education  will engage the Ministry of Finance in order to attend to the current issues at the University. 

Last year, then Minister of Higher Education Dr Brian Mushimba disclosed that UNZA had a K4.4 billion debt, which made the learning institution financially unsustainable.

10 BADMINTON PLAYERS SHAPE UP FOR ALL AFRICA CHAMPIONSHIP

Prudence Chota
-
0
10 BADMINTON PLAYERS SHAPE UP FOR ALL AFRICA CHAMPIONSHIP

Zambia Badminton Association says it is currently training ten players to represent the country at the All Africa Senior Badminton Championship slated for Uganda next month.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, association General Secretary, Juma Muwowo said the five male and five female badminton players are conducting non residential training for the championship which will be used as  a qualifier for the world championship.

We have an equal sex representation of players going to Uganda as we have two teams, one made up of five ladies and the other one made up of five males,

he said.

Our players are currently doing non residential training as we prepare for them to come in camp, probably two weeks before their departure to Uganda,

He also said the association has managed to raise an undisclosed amount of money needed for the championship.

We have managed to raise something for the championship and we are waiting for government to help us with the remaining amount so that we have a smooth financial plan,

the general secretary said.

And Muwowo further revealed that the association has been forced to look for new badminton players after some players quit the game.

We have recorded a reduction in the number of players who participate in badminton,

he said.

While this affects both male and female clubs, we have over the years recorded more girls stopping to play badminton.

Meanwhile, Badminton player Ogar Siamupangila said she is happy to be one of the participants going to represent Zambia at the Senior Championship in  Uganda as  it is an opportunity to advance her badminton career.

I have been out to represent the country for over 17 years and I can say I am still eager to represent my country at any given opportunity,

she said.

Siamupangila added that it is her dream to one day represent Zambia at the Olympics  Games.

She further urged female badminton players to be disciplined and work hard whenever presented with a task.

I know being a woman in sport might not be so easy but the only secret to making it big is discipline and hard work,

she said.

 

SET UP OF UNZA MILLING PLANT ELATES KAKUBO

Christopher Phiri
-
0
SET UP OF UNZA MILLING PLANT ELATES KAKUBO

Government has applauded the University of Zambia (UNZA) for partnering with the Chinese government to set up a milling plant in Chongwe district.

Speaking when he toured the UNZA-run  milling plant, yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo urged UNZA management to ensure that they  increase the production capacity of the plant so that maize can be exported to neighbouring countries.

We must not forget that we must not produce only for the country, but for the region as well. This will help keep the region food secure in cases of drought of any natural disasters,

Kakubo said.

He said that the setting up of the milling plant will not only help  UNZA students in their practical studies, but also create Jobs which will advance government’s agenda of industrialisation.

The Kapiri Mposhi law maker further thanked the Peoples’ Republic of China for its continued support to Zambia in different sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, University of Zambia Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba said  the milling plant will help train students from the School of Agriculture among other schools at the University.

The milling plant will also be used as a source of revenue generation for the University, and this will go a long way in reducing its dependence on government,

Mumba said.

Unza Vice Chancellor Luke Mumba chats with Chinese Ambassador Li Jie at the UNZA milling plant in Chongwe.

The vice-chancellor added that UNZA will soon work on introducing its own brand for the milling plant which has the capacity to produce 800 bags of mealie meal per day.

And Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie said the milling plant will help in the supply of Zambia’s staple food and reduce the risk of food security.

We call on the government to come on board in order to ensure that this  milling plant is put to effective use,

Jie said.

The Chinese government has so far set up three milling plants in Monze, Mpika and Lusaka since 2019.

BANKS DEVELOP INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS FOR SMEs

Christopher Kabamba
-
0
BANKS DEVELOP INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS FOR SMEs

Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) says banks have developed innovative products which are targeted at attending to the needs of small and medium enterprises

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, BAZ Chief Executive Officer Leonard Mwanza said banks recognise the importance of small and medium enterprises in economic recovery and growth.

These (SMEs) are extremely critical to the advancement of the economy and as always, as banks, we have paid a closer eye on the needs of small and medium enterprises,

he said.

Mwanza said banks and lending institutions have taken into consideration issues of capacity building, financial management capabilities and skills development as SMEs need these skills to develop.

An SME needs support, yes. But how can they create opportunities for themselves to be recognized by lenders or banks? That is one of the most critical questions to attend to,

he said.

He said the consultative meeting held with government last week recognized the need for banks to increase and extend favorable services and products to all small and medium enterprises.

The BAZ Chief  Executive Officer added that the association will focus on what kind of financial solutions banks can provide to this group of entrepreneurs,

Last week during a consultative meeting, government tasked the Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) to develop innovative products that will facilitate streamlined access to finance for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s)..

And the consultative meeting between BAZ and government further recognized that the development of these products will ensure sustainability, growth, rural development, and skills development.

The Government team comprised Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Elias Mubanga, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Garry Nkombo, Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati and Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane.

