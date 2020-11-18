UNZA STUDENTS OWE OVER K58 MILLION IN FEES, REVIEWS VC

The University of Zambia (UNZA) management has reviewed that deregistered students owe the learning institution over K58 million, which is meant to cater for operational costs.

Speaking at a press briefing today, UNZA Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba said the fees that students pay supplement the 30 percent grant received from the government, and 10 percent that the institution generates through various investment programmes.

He said the money is needed to ensure smooth running of the university.

Professor Mumba further said government enacted the Public Finance Management Act No. 1 of 2018 which allows all government institutions to be held accountable for the finances of their institutions.

If we allow you to write exams and go without paying, we are committing a crime. Professor Mumba

The Vice Chancellor also said that at many occasions students have been allowed to sit for their exams and make payments later, but the adherence to this directive by students has been poor.

He said that once students write their exams and management withholds their results, they come up with excuses that force management to release their results without them not having cleared their outstanding balances.

I have been at this institution for 37 years, as a lecturer, member of staff and now Vice Chancellor. This system has failed us!

He said this system has affected the institution’s accounts, and that every year management has to answer to audit queries.

He has further called on students to resist engaging in riotous behaviour as it ruins the reputation of the institution in Africa and the world. The Professor has said action will be taken against all students that spearheaded the riots that took place last night.

And Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr. Tamala Kambikambi said the violent behaviour portrayed by some students should not be condoned. She said students need to understand the position that management is in, and has since called on the media to help disseminate the right information as to why management had to make the decision it did.

We urge you the media to help take the message. Dr Kambikambi

The Deputy Vice Chancellor has therefore called on deregistered students to work on clearing their outstanding balances before this academic year ends, so that they are allowed to sit for deferred and supplementary exams.

The briefing comes after some students were deregistered and not allowed to sit for their exams on Monday, and thus prompting some students to protest against the directive yesterday between 22 and today 01 hours.

The students lit a fire at the main administration building and blocked some roads within campus, but no damage was made, the Vice Chancellor has confirmed.

Students started a fire at the entrance to the main admin building, where the Vice Chancellor’s office is

UGC: Chanda Lukonde (Facebook)

