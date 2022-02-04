REPEAL CYBERCRIME AND SECURITY ACT, UNZA URGES PARLEY

The Department of Media and Communication Studies at the University of Zambia (UNZA) has called on parliament to repeal the Cybercrime and Security Act of 2021 as it infringes on media freedom in the country.

A report on the review of the media space in Zambia submitted to the Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information and Communication Technologies by Head of Department Dr Basil Hamusokwe and lecturers Dr Brenda Bukowa, Elizabeth Chanda and Dr Bwalya Mutambanshiku, yesterday, noted that the Cybercrime and Security Act has the potential to undermine freedom of expression and privacy as it does not restrict what messages state agencies can intercept.

The law can be used to police cyber space and gagging freedom of expression to serve interest of those in power depending on the political deposition of those in power. While cyber security is critical in the highly evolving technological era, it is important that a rights-based approach is employed in the development of policies and laws to ensure that the adopted laws and policies do not wantonly limit individual rights and freedoms, the report read.

It noted that despite the current Cybercrime and Security Act of 2021 having some solutions to the emerging challenges in the digital space, the act has wide negative impacts on the protection, promotion and enjoyment of digital rights and freedoms.

The report also recommended that the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) and Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) should be under one ministry.

The broadcasting licenses are issued under the IBA Act in the Ministry of Information and Media. The frequency licenses are instead issued by ZICTA under the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Act No. 15 of 2009 in another Ministry, it read. The tool that is used by IBA in regulating the broadcast sector in Zambia is the license. If a broadcast media house oversteps its boundaries, the IBA clamps down the license and the broadcast media house is closed.

Meanwhile, the report on the review of media space in Zambia informed the Committee on Media, Information and Communication Technologies chaired by Mulobezi Member of Parliament, Samukoma Mabenga, that lack of capacity by Topstar has forced the signal distributor, which also doubles as a content provider, to significantly compress the signals of all the TV stations or content providers it carries.

Because of capacity issues, Topstar has to compress significantly the signals of all the stations or content providers it carries. This compromises the picture quality and consequently takes away the very reason for which digital terrestrial television was established, to provide crystal clear picture and sound to a wider audience at a low cost, It noted .

It further added that Topstar has deprived content providers of advertising revenue as it runs worded adverts on local stations without sharing the revenue.

Despite Topstar being contracted by the government of Republic of Zambia as a distributor, it also competes for advertising revenue with local stations and sometimes even runs worded adverts on local stations without sharing revenue with the content providers. Thus Topstar is not being honest and in essence this is theft, the report read.

