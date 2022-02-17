PROTECT YOURSELVES AGAINST STIs AND UNWANTED PREGNANCIES, UNZA VC ADMONISHES FRESHERS

Protect yourselves against sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies, University of Zambia (UNZA) Vice-Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba has admonished first- year students.

Speaking during the official orientation by University management, today, Mumba also said that first- year students should ensure that they improve their personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness during their stay at both UNZA Great East Road and Ridgeway campuses.

Remember that your physical well being is very important as you pursue your studies.Give attention to your physical health, said Mumba. For a long time now, the cleanliness of the University of Zambia has suffered serious set backs arising from student attitudes to the University buildings, facilities and grounds.

The vice-chancellor also urged students not to be associated with drug abuse, examination malpractice and riotous behaviour.

Always remember that as University management, we will not hesitate to discipline any student who crosses the boundary of ethical conduct. Such discipline may include expulsion from the University of Zambia.

Mumba also said that UNZA was unable to award rooms to the over 7000 first-year students that applied for accommodation due to the limited number of rooms available at the University.

We had over 7000 applications from first years alone,however, out of the 3800 bed spaces in school, only 800 bed spaces were available to the first years, he said.

He has since appealed to government to ensure that it completes the unfinished hostels near the Veterinary medicine hostels in order to alleviate the accommodation crisis at the institution.

And speaking at the same event, University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) President Gabriel Banda said that his Union has set aside over K1 million to renovate 400 toilets at the Ruins hostels.

UNZASU has also opened a shop at the Ruins whose profits will be used to fix windows and balcony doors at the Ruins, he added.

He further revealed that UNZASU will set up a Poultry house at the School of Agriculture Sciences which will house more than 6000 chicks.

The poultry initiative is intended to help the Union generate income that will be used to assist students that are financially challenged, Banda said.

