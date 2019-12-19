KATAMBO INSENSITIVE TO ZAMBIA’S FOOD SECURITY SITUATION- CSO-SUN

The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance (CSO-SUN) has expressed disappointment over the statement released by the Minister of Agriculture over Zambia’s food security as “insensitive”.

CSO-SUN Country Coordinator Mathews Mhuru noted that it was sad that Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo could issue a statement that Zambia is food secure when the country has over 2.3 million people starving.

Mr Mhuru challenged the Minister to be truthful when discussing the food security situation in the country adding that several people are aware of the hunger situation that Zambia is currently experiencing.

If the country is food secure, then the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit wouldn’t have been distributing 12.5 kg bags of mealie meal to those affected by hunger.

Mr.Mhuru said

Meanwhile, CSO-SUN commended the government for enhancing security at various points of entry into the country to prevent smuggling of grain into neighbouring countries.

The Agriculture Minister on Tuesday announced that over one million metric tonnes of maize are available to feed hungry Zambians whose harvests were impacted by drought in the last farming season.

Related

Comments

comments