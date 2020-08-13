HRC CALLS ON ZP TO ADHERE TO SOPs

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has welcomed the move by government to deploy police officers to enforce public health regulations and guidelines on COVID-19.

In a press statement made available to the Lusaka Star, HRC spokesperson Mwelwa Muleya said the commission is however, calling on Zambia Police Service to strictly adhere to their own Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the

enforcement of Public Health Regulations and the Presidential Guidelines on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Officers have an obligation to strictly adhere to the recently developed SOPs for the Zambia Police Service which stipulates the guidelines on how they should execute their duties as they contribute to the achievement of the objectives of the Zambia COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Programme,” Mr. Muleya said.

He further added that COVID-19 pandemic is real and there is need for reinforced response against its spread by combining public awareness and enforcement mechanisms in order to save lives.

“The Commission commends the Zambia Police Service for being pro-active by developing

SOPs for its officers with financial and technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and also technical support from the Human Rights Commission,” he said.

Meanwhile, the HRC called on Government to decentralize COVID-19 pandemic fund to District councils, District Health Offices and Police Stations to scale up public awareness on, and adherences to public health regulations and guidelines.

This follows the resolution by cabinet on Monday, August 10, 2020 to deploy police officers to enforce public health regulations and guidelines on COVID-19, which is in line with Zambia’s multi-sectorial response to the Coronavirus, the Zambia COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Program.



