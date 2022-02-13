GOVT COMMITS TO INSTALLING TOWERS AND RADIO SERVICES IN ALL DISTRICTS

Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda says government is committed through the 2022 Policy and Budget Framework to installing communication towers and FM radio services in all districts in its efffort to support media growth in the country.

In a speech read on her behalf by Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga during the Commemoration of World Radio Day under the theme ‘ Radio and Trust’ at Mass Media Complex, today, Kasanda said government has further embarked on media reforms that will effectively contribute to the country’s democracy and development.

Government has embarked on media reforms focusing on three key areas, namely editorial independence, media regulation and access to information aimed at growing a free, independent and professional media that contributes effectively to the country’s democracy and development, Kasanda said.

She further emphasised that government has zero-tolerance to harrassement of the media in the course of their duties.

Gone are the days when political cadres could walk into a radio station withb impunity to interrupt programmes and harass staff. Government is committed to the safety of journalists and will ensure that the law takes its course on anyone who engages in lawless conduct against the media, said Kasanda.

The Minister also urged the media to aspire for the highest standard of professionalism in their work in order to earn the confidence and trust of the public.

Radio stations should also always ensure that its content is attractive and relevant to the needs of its listeners.This is one sure way that radio can sustain its existence and importance to society, said Kasanda.

Meanwhile, Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General Josephine Mapoma said radio has continued to be one of the most trusted and used media in the world despite various challenges.

Radio has enhanced its informative and educatrive role on the COVID-19 pandemic, in a time when misinformation is rapidly spread, especially through online platforms, she said.

Mapoma revealed that the country has seen a rapid growth in the number of radio stations, which now stand at 147.

There are a total of 147 radio stations out of which 67 are community, 73 commercial, 3 landing rights and 4 public service broadcasters which enhance citizen participation in the governance process among other things, said the IBA director general.

