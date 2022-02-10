ECZ RULES OUT EXTENSION OF DEADLINE FOR PAYMENT OF EXAM FEES

Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) has urged schools and parents to ensure that candidates who wish to write examinations this year register before the 28th of February as it will not extend the deadline for registration.

Speaking during a press briefing, today, ECZ Director Michael Chilala said the Council will not extend the deadline for registration like in the past years as government has abolished examination fees under its free education policy.

There will be no extension to the examination period because the examination fees that led to the extension in the past have since been abolished in public schools under the free education policy. We further wish to restate that unregistered candidates will not be allowed to write the examination. It is therefore extremely important that headteachers make sure that candidates register before the deadline so that we are able to have the statistics in order to procure examination material in time, Chilala said.

He said ECZ has already dispatched the guidelines and regulatuions for registration of candidates to all provinces through the Provincial Education Office (PEO) and schools for ease of reference during the registration exercise.

All stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the guidelines and regulations concerning all matters related to the exercise whenever they are not sure of what to do, Chilala said.

Chilala further emphasised that examination candidates in both public and grant-aided schools will not be required to pay examination fees in line with government’s pronouncement of free education.

The candidates in public schools will be paid for by government directly, and for candidates in grant-aided schools, government will recover the expenses from the grants that are given to the schools, and then remit to ECZ. So the candidates must be registered without paying anything, he added.

The director however said that examination candidates at private schools and those sitting for grade nine external and grade 12 external examinations will be required to pay examination fees.

Grade seven candidates in private schools shall pay K60 per candidate, junior secondary school leaving examination is K160, while examination fees for grade 12 examinations is K440 per candidate. External candidates for the grade nine examinations are required to pay K15 per subject and 25 entry fee. The General Certificate Examinations (GCE) external candidates are required to pay a K120 per subject and K75 entry fee.We want to make it clear that all other fees being paid by the candidates are outside ECZ’s payable fees, he revealed.

Chilala further disclosed that all examination fees must be paid through the ECZ Payment Getway for ease of accountability and registration.

This payment works even when you are paying through the bank. You can pay through Atlas Mara and Zanaco, and then you can also pay through mobile money and Visa card. So all examination fees must be paid through the Payment Getaway because the system is synchronised with our online candidate registration system, he said.

He added that candidates who will deposit their examination fees outside ECZ’s Payment Getway will not be registered to sit for their respective examinations.

Examinations Council of Zambia has set 28th Februay, 2022 as the deadline for the registration of all candidates wishing to write examinations under both internal and external examinations.

