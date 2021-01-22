CHISAMBA PATIENTS APPEAL FOR PERIMETER AROUND CLINIC

Chisamba patients have appealed to local authorities to consider constructing a perimeter fence around the health facility in order to improve privacy concerns.

Dr. Chibesa Kunda, the Doctor in charge at the rural health centre, said one of the short term measures they have put in place to help the affected party is create a timetable to accommodate all time frames.

To ensure that everyone affected collects the drugs on [the] specific days they are supposed to, antiretroviral drugs (ART) patients can access these drugs after 18 hours every Tuesday, Kunda.

Meanwhile, Esnart Kalasa, an affected person living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) said the health facility is too open which violates patients right to privacy.

The rural health centre is located in the town centre and this contributes to stigmatisation because patients collect their drugs in the public eye, Kalasa.

She said the clinic needs to be fenced off from public eyes because not all HIV positive people want to go public about their status.

And Chisamba Councilor Josephine Sakala is displeased with the attitude of people towards the collection of the ART drugs as it nothing to be ashamed about.

I will engage with authorities to find a way of fencing the area so that people are free to walk in and out, Sakala.

Ms. Sakala has encouraged patients to openly talk about their status as many have died due to their secrecy.

