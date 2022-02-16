AVOID VANDALISM OF SCHOOL INFRASTUCTURE, DOSA URGES FRESHERS

University of Zambia (UNZA) Dean of Student Affairs (DOSA) has urged first-year students to be unique and not adopt the culture of vandalism that is prevalent at the learning institution.

Speaking during the orientation of first-year students, today, Dr. Jason Mwanza said that students should jealously guard infrastructure at UNZA as parents are paying heavily for the maintenance of University property.

It is shocking that a grown up student can scribble their name on the walls of their room, and also stick posters where posters should not be stuck. I don’t want you ( first years) to be part and parcel of this culture that you might find at the University, said Mwanza. Our hostels are in such a way ( deplorable state) because of our children that have passed through them, but for you, we want you to be a party to success.

The Dean of Student Affairs also encouraged the students to visit UNZA Counselling Centre as counsellors are ready to assist students experiencing stress due to academics.

The Dean of Students takes cognisance that when somebody is living about at the University of Zambia and faces stress, such a person must find somewhere to go to be helped. If you have stress, please we are there for you, he said.

Mwanza further urged first-year students to be part of the various sports disciplines at UNZA in order to be physically fit , which is important in their academic journey at UNZA.

DOSA has a sports council and those of you that God has gifted with a skill, try to associate yourselves with the UNZASU Minister of Sports. God has blessed the University of Zambia with many things as we normally win when we go out to participate in sports. We will one day show you the many trophies that we have won, so we want you to be part and parcel of this success in this University, he added.

Meanwhile, Dean for the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Professor Jacob Malungu said that first-year students should work hard as it is the only way to ensure that they remain at the highest learning institution in the country.

Welcome to the University of Zambia, and welcome to the mighty School of Humanities and Social Sciences. As you mingle around, you will reaslise that the way you came alone, if you do not do your work, you will leave us alone.Us we are not going, the University is not going, Malungu said. I want to urge you to do your best and the best will come out of you.

Tomorrow, UNZA Vice-Chancellor Prof. Luke Mumba, in the company of all Principal Officers and officials from the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board (HELSB) will officially address all first-year students.

