REMAIN PATIENT AS WE SOURCE FOR MORE FUNDS, HELSB URGES UNZA STUDENTS

15 Dec, 2021
The Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board (HELSB) has urged University of Zambia (UNZA) students who were not awarded student loans to remain patient as it is sourcing for funds to sponsor more students. 

In an interview with Lusaka Star, HELSB Senior Corporate Communications Officer, Chiselwa Kawanda said the board  received an overwhelming  number of applications, hence, could only award 2481 eligible students due to budgetary constraints. 

Kawanda revealed that the board received 10, 682 applications from the 2021/2022 Unza intake as compared to less than 4000 applications received from  the 2020/2021  intake.

The all selection process was extremely competitive in that we were  dealing with students who had five points in their thousands and those with six points in their thousands as well, so we could only manage to get students from there,

she said.

But that does not mean our criteria was not applied which is 30 percent merit, 30 percent females, 30 percent rural and 5 percent disability.

She retaliated that  the awarding of student loans was done on merit and based on the board’s criteria.

Meanwhile, Kawanda disclosed that  the Higher education Loans and Scholarship board has far recovered K 48 million from  former student loan beneficiaries  since  September , 2018. 

The money recovered is used to support students at Chalimbana University, Kwame Nkrumah University, Kapasa Makasa University, Mulungushi University and Mukuba University,

she said.

 The grant we get from the Ministry of Finance is what we use to support students at the University of Zambia and  Copperbelt University.

She however added that the board has faced challenges in recovering student loans as an increased number of  former beneficiaries do not want to voluntarily pay back their student loan.

