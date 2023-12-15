Home!!! Do not use !!!MISA Zambia hails ATI bill approval.

MISA Zambia hails ATI bill approval.

By John Chaambwa
Media Institute of Southern Africa(MISA) Zambia has commended parliament for passing Access to Information bill(ATI) and also implored President Hakainde Hichilema to assent the bill.

MISA Zambia Chairperson, Lorraine Chisanga said the institute believes that the ATI Act is a cornerstone for ensuring accountability, transparency, and the protection of citizens’ right to access information from government and public institutions.

She said this is a milestone indicating positive policy development as it relates to media freedom, freedom of expression and the right of access to information which are key for government transparency and democratic growth.

“Today marks a historic milestone for media freedom and transparency in Zambia, as the Zambian Parliament yesterday successfully passed the Access to Information (ATI) Bill after two decades of relentless advocacy and discussion,” Mrs Chisanga said this in a press statement.

“Access to information is a fundamental right that empowers citizens to make informed decisions, hold public officials accountable, and strengthens democratic governance.”

She also said MISA Zambia has pledged to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure effective implementation and monitoring of the ATI law.

“It has now entered a crucial phase, awaiting the president’s assent after successfully passing all stages in the house,” She added.

