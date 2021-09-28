Hockey Women’s National Team in need of Financial Support – ZHA

The Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) has implored government to financially support the Women’s National Team as the 2022 Hockey Africa Cup of Nations draws closer.
Association Acting General Secretary Elvis Bwalya said the Women’s National Team has already commenced preparations for next the tournament slated for Ghana next year but is lacking funds.
The preparations have started, although we have not had any friendlies, we are willing to look for resources for an international friendly. If the coach asks for one international friendly then we will look into that if the resources allow us,
he said.
Bwalya added that the previous government did not give Hockey the attention it needs and that he hopes for the new government to cooperate with all sport disciplines.
He has since disclosed that the Association has handed in their budget to National Sports Council which includes the expenses for Hockey Women’s National Team’s upcoming tournament.
The new [Sports] Minister should be fair in sharing duties in sports. Sports is not only football , so we wish for the Minister to look into that,
Bwalya said.
Further, the Acting General Secretary said the association has since raised K35 000 so far and he hopes the funds can be met in good time before the tournament.
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.
10 months ago
UNZA STUDENTS OWE OVER K58 MILLION IN FEES, REVEALS VCThe University of Zambia (UNZA) management has reviewed that deregistered students owe the learning institution over K58 million, which is meant to cater for operational costs. Speaking at a press bri...
|September 26, 2021
|Red Arrows
|1 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 1
|Nkana
|Buildcon
|0 - 1
|Kafue Celtic
|September 25, 2021
|Zanaco
|0 - 2
|Konkola Blades
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|Chambishi
|0 - 0
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 2
|Forest Rangers
|Indeni
|0 - 2
|ZESCO United
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Green Eagles
|September 23, 2021
|Nkana
|1 - 0
|Red Arrows
|September 22, 2021
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 0
|Zanaco
|Konkola Blades
|0 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 2
|Buildcon
|Kafue Celtic
|1 - 2
|Indeni
|ZESCO United
|2 - 0
|Chambishi
|September 19, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 2
|Green Eagles
|September 11, 2021
|Indeni
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|ZESCO United
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|00:00
|Zanaco
|September 18, 2021
|Red Arrows
|00:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Zanaco
|00:00
|Nkana
|Kabwe Warriors
|00:00
|ZESCO United
|September 29, 2021
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Zanaco
|Green Buffaloes
|13:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Konkola Blades
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|Nkana
|13:00
|Chambishi
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|13:00
|Indeni
|Buildcon
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|Kafue Celtic
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|September 27, 2021
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|September 26, 2021
|Arsenal
|3 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Southampton
|0 - 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|September 25, 2021
|Brentford
|3 - 3
|Liverpool
|Watford
|1 - 1
|Newcastle United
|Leicester City
|2 - 2
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|1 - 2
|West Ham United
|Everton
|2 - 0
|Norwich City
|Manchester United
|0 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|September 19, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0 - 3
|Chelsea
|Brighton & Hov…
|2 - 1
|Leicester City
|West Ham United
|1 - 2
|Manchester United
|September 18, 2021
|Aston Villa
|3 - 0
|Everton
|Norwich City
|1 - 3
|Watford
|Manchester City
|0 - 0
|Southampton
|Liverpool
|3 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|Burnley
|0 - 1
|Arsenal
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0 - 2
|Brentford
|September 17, 2021
|Newcastle United
|1 - 1
|Leeds United
|October 2, 2021
|Manchester United
|11:30
|Everton
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14:00
|Newcastle United
|Burnley
|14:00
|Norwich City
|Leeds United
|14:00
|Watford
|Chelsea
|14:00
|Southampton
|Brighton & Hov…
|16:30
|Arsenal
|October 3, 2021
|Crystal Palace
|13:00
|Leicester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13:00
|Aston Villa
|West Ham United
|13:00
|Brentford
|Liverpool
|15:30
|Manchester City
|October 16, 2021
|Watford
|11:30
|Liverpool
|Norwich City
|14:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Southampton
|14:00
|Leeds United
|Leicester City
|14:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|14:00
|Burnley
|Aston Villa
|14:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Brentford
|16:30
|Chelsea
|October 17, 2021
|Everton
|13:00
|West Ham United
|Newcastle United
|15:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|October 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|19:00
|Crystal Palace
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035