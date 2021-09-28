Hockey Women’s National Team in need of Financial Support – ZHA

The Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) has implored government to financially support the Women’s National Team as the 2022 Hockey Africa Cup of Nations draws closer.

Association Acting General Secretary Elvis Bwalya said the Women’s National Team has already commenced preparations for next the tournament slated for Ghana next year but is lacking funds.

The preparations have started, although we have not had any friendlies, we are willing to look for resources for an international friendly. If the coach asks for one international friendly then we will look into that if the resources allow us,

he said.

Bwalya added that the previous government did not give Hockey the attention it needs and that he hopes for the new government to cooperate with all sport disciplines.

He has since disclosed that the Association has handed in their budget to National Sports Council which includes the expenses for Hockey Women’s National Team’s upcoming tournament.

The new [Sports] Minister should be fair in sharing duties in sports. Sports is not only football , so we wish for the Minister to look into that,

Bwalya said.

Further, the Acting General Secretary said the association has since raised K35 000 so far and he hopes the funds can be met in good time before the tournament.

Related

Comments

comments