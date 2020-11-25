CEHF ZAMBIA EMBARKS ON LIVINGSTONE COVID-19 COMPLIANCE LEVEL SURVEY

The Children’s Environmental Health Foundation (CEHF) in collaboration with Livingstone City council, Environmental Health Officers, Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) and Livingstone District Health Officer recently conducted a field study on the COVID-19 chemical and Waste Management compliance and implementation levels to determine the factors that made the COVID-19 pandemic to keep on spreading.
CEHF Chairperson Michael Musenga stated that the survey or research was conducted to document some of the factors that contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the impact of chemicals and wastes on the pandemic.
During the survey, Mr Musenga noted that they were a number of business premises owners who were complying as well as not complying with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
He stated that the a few breakdowns of some of the observations on the stores, branches and outlets visited were as follows;
MFinance microfinance institution
Pep Stores
Munali Cafe
Gal Sport Betting
Hungry Lion
Infinix Techno
Shoprite
ABSA Bank
“The problem is that they are seeing the pandemic to be normal, hence they do not care about what disinfectants they are using, label around them as well as materials in them as they just put them there for formalities,” he expressed.
The CEHF boss, however, applauded Absa banks, ZANACO, Standard Chartered Bank, Pep Stores, Shoprite, Auto world Stores in Livingstone for adhering to the strict measures in observing National Guidelines.
He said the team will continue to sensitize and educate the markets, schools, colleges, airport premises, bus stops and railway stations on the COVID-19 pandemic as well as gather data on compliance levels.
“We want to work with communities and together we can make a difference in stopping the pandemic from spreading and concerning the data collection, we will have briefing meeting of the Livingstone District and other Districts for the way forward,” he explained.
Tapela Lungu is an award winning writer and Media and Communication studies student at the University of Zambia who has a strong passion to write, read and explore. He is currently the Managing Editor for the online magazine. As a writer he has a strong interest for human interest stories, community news and stories that impact human development and health.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035