UNZA STUDENTS AGAINST E-LEARNING

The University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) has condemned the move by university management and the Ministry of Higher Education to introduce e-learning amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the submission made by the student union to the ministry, e- learning is not feasible as many factors hinder its success because the University is a pro-poor institution.

UNZASU President Shadrick Mumba said that many students depend on bursary for survival in school and since allowances will not be given during this period, students will not be able to buy bundles on a weekly basis that would give them access to e-learning.

Additionally, Mr. Mumba said that many students are not yet registered, which defeats the purpose of the policy as only registered students will be able to access the e-learning platform.

E-learning will only serve its intended purpose if it is inclusive by being readily accessible to all students and in the process leaving no one behind, he said.

He further said that other factors like poor Internet connectivity in most parts of the country, lack of face-to-face interactions between students and lecturers, inconsideration of special needs students as well as load shedding all pose a threat to the success of E-learning.

Meanwhile, a fourth year UNZA student in the Department of Media and Communication Studies Chilufya Makasa agrees with the union because he feels it is not fair for only a small percentage of students to access the platform while others suffer due to circumstances beyond their control.

Mr. Makasa further said that in as much as it is understandable that Government is trying to cushion the education shock the country is most likely to face, other factors have to be put into consideration to ensure that no one is left behind.

Related

Comments

comments