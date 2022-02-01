GOVT TO CURB ILLEGAL IMPORTATION OF ONIONS

Government says it will implement measures that will curb the illegal importation of onions into the country.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Minister of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri said the illegal importation of onions has affected local producers, hence the need for his ministry to step in and safeguard the interest of Zambians.

Government will ensure that the illegal importation of onions is properly handled in order to promote the market of locally produced onions. We don’t want to put our local farmers into unnecessary competition where business is concerned, he said.

And Mtolo says government will also consider formulating policies concerning the importation of tomatoes, potatoes among other fruits and vegetables.

Disorder is everywhere, whether its tomatoes or potatoes. They are no proper regulations on importation of these, he said.

The minister was reacting to the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) who raised concerns over the illegal importation of onions into the country.

Last year February, government banned the importation of onions and potatoes into the country.

